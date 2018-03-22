School hosting a 'zero waste' fish fry

Students at one local school are organizing a fish fry with a goal of zero waste.

The Green Machine Club at Holy Redeemer in Webster Groves works to recycle or compost as much as they can. That includes paper-based containers and utensils made of a corn product.

The students behind the effort think its needed to protect the planet.

“It is important because the landfill keeps growing and when we went to a landfill on a field trip on a bus, we saw it was huge and most could be recycled and composted,” said Maggie Ahlheim, a 6th grader.

The zero waste fish fry is being held Friday from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

