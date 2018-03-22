2 accused of stealing car and driving at officer while fleeing police

John Nenninger and Alesha Schmidt, both 35, are accused of stealing a car and fleeing police in O'Fallon, Mo. Credit: O'Fallon, Mo. PD

A man and woman are accused of stealing a car and then trying to flee police in O’Fallon, Mo.

John Nenninger, 35, of Troy Mo. is charged with assault, resisting arrest by creating a substantial risk of serious injury and tampering with a motor vehicle. Alesha Schmidt, 35, of Desloge, is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle.

Police said officers went to the 1700 block of Koch Road in O’Fallon to investigate a theft around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, authorities said the car the two were in tried to flee. Whoever was driving the car drove directly at one of the officers, police said.

The two led officers on a chase, police said, which ended near the intersection of Feise Road and Bryan Road. Both Nenninger and Schmidt were arrested. Police said the car they were in was stolen out of St. Louis County.

One of them was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Nenninger is being held on a $50,000 bond while Schmidt is being held on a $2,500 bond.

