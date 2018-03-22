Greitens team releases Wednesday's transcripts, argues there is no evidence of wrongdoing

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens takes a reporters question as he unveils the new state budget during a press conference at the State Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri on January 22, 2018. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Governor Greitens defense and public relation teams on Thursday contested, once again, there is no proof of criminal wrongdoing by the governor.

As proof of their argument Thursday, Greitens' PR firm, Clout Public Affairs, provided a copy of the transcript of Wednesday's court proceeding.

During it, the defense read part of the deposition of the William Tisaby, an investigator hired by Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. In the deposition, Tisaby discussed his knowledge of the investigation.

Read the transcript here.

In response, the prosecution said Tisaby only knows what he was asked to investigate by the chief investigator Kim Gardner, and does not know the full scope of evidence.