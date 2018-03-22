Bonne Terre woman charged with endangering the welfare of her 6 children

A 28-year-old Bonne Terre mother is being charged with multiple felony counts of endangering her six children in two separate incidents.(Credit: St. Francois County Jail)

Authorities have charged Kristen Renshaw, 28, of Bonne Terre, with six felony charges of endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree in one case and six additional felony charges of endangerind the welfare of a child in another case. Renshaw was also charged with resisting arrest in the second case.

According to court documents, charges against Renshaw were first brought against her on Oct. 30, and a warrant was issued after police were called to the Grab-n-Go in Leadwood around 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 27 about an intoxicated driver in the parking lot who struck a pole with their vehicle.

Authorities say when the officer arrived he saw the vehicle in the parking lot with the front end facing the store’s signpost and Renshaw escaping out of the driver’s side door, attempting to run across the parking lot.

Witnesses at the scene were pointing and saying, “that’s her”, according to police. She stopped in gravel lot across the street from the store and the officers were able to arrest her with the help of Renshaw’s nephews.

Once Renshaw was inside the officer’s patrol car, authorities said she smelled of alcohol, had glossy eyes and was unable to walk on her own.

Her speech was slurred and inaudible. One of her nephew’s told police they saw her in a drunken state driver her vehicle across the parking lot and hit the sign post head-on.

Renshaw had her six small children in the vehicle according to court documents. They were taken out of the vehicle prior to the officer’s arriving and taken into the story for their safety. The kids range in ages two to eight.

The officer requested a patrol car with a cage after Renshaw banged her head against the car. The children were turned over to their father.

In another incident that occurred on March 9, Renshaw was arrested again for endangering her children after the sheriff’s department was called to Lake Timberline concerning an intoxicated woman who came into their office while buses were dropping off their kids.

The officer arrived at the office was told that a woman was intoxicated and had six small children with her that were extremely dirty.

After leaving the office, Renshaw stumbled up to a bus stop to pick up two more kids. The clerk in the sheriff’s department office called an officer after Renshaw seemed to stumble through the roadway with the children in traffic.

A few moments later a deputy arrived at her home, where the children said their mom was passed out and they were scared.

Renshaw was placed under arrest for endangering the welfare of a child. The deputy noted that the house was filthy, there were multiple holes in the wall, and paneling hanging, and no panes of glass on windows but were covered with plastic.

There were numerous dog, cats, and bunnies running through the home, in addition to four dogs tied up outside.

DFS was called to the home and determined the home was not in a sanitary condition for children to live in.

One officer noted they had been notified by the Lake Timberline board that the family was not supposed to be living there due to the condition of the home and not having an occupancy license.

Renshaw is being held on a $30,000 bond.

