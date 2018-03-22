Semi-truck crash causes delays, lane closes on SB I-55 at I-255

A semi-truck crashed on SB I-55 at I-255 Thursday morning (Credit; Bexpress LLC)

A crash involving a semi-truck closed the southbound lanes of I-55 at I-255 Thursday (Credit: Bexpress LLC)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – All southbound lanes of Interstate 55 have reopened following a semi-truck crash.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. south of Interstate 255. All southbound lanes reopened around 10 a.m.

In addition to all the southbound lanes, three northbound lanes were closed due to the crash. As of 10 a.m., they were still closed.

There are no known injuries.

No other details have been released.

