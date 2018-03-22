St. Louis City no longer considered top 20 most populated metro area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis metro area has dropped out of the top 20 most populated metropolitan areas.

According to U.S. Census Bureau, numbers show St. Louis was the ninth largest metro area in 1960. Since 2016, the city’s population has dropped over 1 percent, with over 4,500 residents leaving the area. The decrease in population caused the St. Louis area to swap places with Baltimore, who moved up on the list from 21 to 20.

St. Louis City’s population was about 308,000 in 2017. While the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area had a 146,000-population increase last year, which was more than any other metropolitan area.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, St. Louis City ranked number four in 2017 as the top 10 counties with the largest decrease of general population.

