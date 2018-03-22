Water main break forces Washington County road closed Thursday - KMOV.com

Water main break forces Washington County road closed Thursday

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Washington County road is closed after a water main break.

East Jefferson Street from Hall Street to Mill Street was closed around 8 a.m. Thursday after the water main break was reported.

It is currently unknown when it will reopen.

No other details have been released.

