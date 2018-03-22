MISSING: Police asking for help finding mentally disabled Breckenridge Hills woman

Junee’ Lacaden was last seen leaving her home in the area of Wismer and St. Charles Rock Road the afternoon of March 18 (Credit: Breckenridge Hills Police)

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Breckenridge Hills are asking for help finding a mentally disabled woman.

Junee’ Lacaden left her home in the area of Wismer and St. Charles Rock Road on March 18 around 2:30 p.m. She was last seen walking toward a nearby Family Dollar.

According to police, Lacaden is the caretaker of her disabled mother and 5-year-old sister.

Lacaden is described as being 5-foot-3 and 110 pounds. The 21-year-old also has a mental disability and has the mentality of a 16-year-old, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

