Man killed, woman injured in early morning shooting near Pacific

Investigators in the 1520 block of Meramec Avenue after a fatal shooting Thursday (Credit: KMOV)

PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was killed and a woman was injured during an early morning shooting near Pacific, Missouri.

The man and woman were found shot outside a residence in the 1520 block of Meramec Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Skyzoom4 was over the shooting scene and captured video of investigators looking into a white SUV that appeared to have a broken driver's side window. There also appeared to be a deceased person in the driver's seat of the vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead of his injuries.

The woman was conscious and breathing when deputies arrived. She was airlifted to the hospital and further details regarding her condition have not been released.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office told News 4 they are not currently looking for a suspect.

