Man arrested after incident at Swansea Moto Mart

SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man is in custody after an incident at a Swansea Moto Mart overnight.

The clerk of the Moto Mart in the 1300 block of North Illinois told News 4 a man who appeared to be drunk entered the store around 1 a.m. Thursday. After spending around 30 minutes inside, the man indicated he was owed money for lottery tickets and then change for something he didn’t pay for. During the exchange, the clerk noticed the man had a gun.

The man then got agitated and wanted to fight outside with the clerk so he put the gun on the counter, at which time the clerk called police for help.

Officers quickly arrived and took the man into custody.

The clerk later said he never felt the man was threatening him with the gun but was uncomfortable with the man being inside the store with the weapon while apparently drunk.

No other information has been made available.

