New Moroccan inspired restaurant and cocktail bar coming to Maplewood

The restaurant will open in April in Maplewood. (Credit: The Benevolent King)

The restaurant will feature small plates in an intimate restaurant setting. (Credit: The Benevolent King)

Chef and restaurateur Ben Poremba will open a Moroccan-inspired restaurant and cocktail bar in Maplewood.

News 4 first reported on the opening of The Benevolent King last month as one of the examples of the booming restaurant scene in Maplewood.

Poremba said he loved the neighborhood vibe of the city, opening his latest restaurant in the former Water Street location. The Benevolent King will pay homage to the chef’s mother who is from Morrocco but will also allow him to get back into the kitchen.

The Benevolent King will join his restaurant lineup which includes Elai, Olio, Parigi and Nixta.

“We can tell you it’s going to be exciting, it’s going to be a small intimate space,” said Poremba.

The restaurant will have just 28 seats and a small kitchen.

“The most incredible element of The Benevolent King is the opportunity it provides for us to have fun, embracing our more playful and kitschy side as a hospitality group,” shared Poremba. “We want our guests to come in and uncover a sexy yet quirky space while also adding a dynamic cocktail bar and eatery to the emerging mecca of Maplewood, and its cutting-edge new dining scene.”

The restaurant is expected to open this April.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.