Dog left for dead in Farmington seen walking in video

A dog that was beaten with a hammer and left for dead that rescuers said would be paralyzed is proving otherwise.

New video shows Trooper walking and undergoing hydrotherapy in water. He has made remarkable progress since he was found nearly dead in Farmington in February.

Police say Trooper was shot and beaten with a hammer and left for dead.

Jason Hampton is charged in connection with Trooper’s shooting.

Wednesday, Trooper left a shelter to be with a foster family.

