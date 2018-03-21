Accident shuts down all lanes of WB I-70 past Shreve

Accident shuts down WB I-70 at Shreve

An injury accident has closed all lanes of westbound Interstate 70 past Shreve Wednesday night.

The incident occurred before 10 p.m. and traffic is being diverted off at Kingshighway Blvd.

Police do not know how many motorist were injured or how many vehicles were involved.

At 10:15 p.m., police called an accident reconstruction team to the scene around 10:15 p.m.

There is no estimated time frame of when the lanes will reopened.

