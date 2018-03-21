St. Louis looking for input on regulating short-term rentals like AirBnb

St. Louis city leaders are looking at how to develop rules and regulations for the estimated 500 AirBnbs and short term rentals popping up across the city. (Credit: KMOV)

St. Louis city leaders are looking at how to develop rules and regulations for the estimated 500 Airbnbs and short term rentals popping up across the city.

From Soulard to the Central West End, a quick look at the Airbnb app shows dozens of options for rentals.

Lana Camp Jessop operates three rentals near Cherokee Street.

“It’s been a great thing, people from all over the country, all over the world come to our place,” said Jessop.

Jessop and her husband bought the once dilapidated building and renovated each unit. Originally renting them as regular apartments but switched over to AirBnb rentals.

But not everyone in St. Louis is thrilled with the booming industry.

“Some people would be a little apprehensive to know they were moving in next door to someone operating it like a hotel,” said 16th ward Alderman Tom Oldenburg.

Oldenburg says he has heard complaints from residents in his ward which is mostly single family homes.

The other concern comes from neighborhoods like Soulard where complaints from neighbors about guests throwing parties.

That’s why several alderman are hosting a town hall on Saturday March 24 to see what people want to see in terms of regulations.

Right now anyone can operate their property as they see fit. Other city’s like Maplewood and Frontenac have either banned or created strict regulations.

“I don’t think an all out ban is on the table,” said Oldenburg. But he does believe there should be some type of city inspection.

Jessop says she believes many people don’t understand the short term rentals.

“This is not like hotels, were not a big business were a mom and pop thing,” she said. “We’re not taking away from the housing industry were not taking away from the hotel industry were just kind of our own thing of people wanting to find a place that’s more personable.”

In February AirBnb started collecting local and state taxes estimated to generate more than $1 million a year. But at this point, the city does not collect any taxes from AirBnb hosts, something Oldenburg says they should look into. They hope to craft legislation this spring.

AirBnb estimates there were more than 289,000 visitors in Missouri in 2017, generating $9 million for hosts in St. Louis alone.

Saturday’s town hall will take place at 10 a.m. at 4924 Bancroft Ave.

