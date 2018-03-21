Local district brings unique approach to interviewing job candidates

The University City School District held a “speed hiring” event at Blueberry Hill on Wednesday. Credit: KMOV

The process is one that looks more like speed dating than a typical job interview.

“I think it removes a lot of the pressure that typically is placed in an interview,” said candidate Kate Holzmuller.

Another candidate, Lora Davenport enjoyed that the district’s panel of interviewers had everyone from parents to coaches.

“You may be sitting with an 8th-grade history teacher and you and want a kindergarten job so it’s an interesting conversation,” said Davenport.

Wednesday featured the first-speed networking event the district has ever hosted. Job seekers registered for their chance to sell themselves.

“We were thinking of ways to engage candidates so they would get to know more about the school district,” said University City Superintendent of Human Resources Tiffany Slater.

The district hopes to make it an annual event.

