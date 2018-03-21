St. Louis BBQ spot wants YOU to be in their commercial - KMOV.com

St. Louis BBQ spot wants YOU to be in their commercial

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

A local BBQ spot is asking it's loyal customers to share the spotlight in commercial Friday. 

Sugarfire Smoke House BBQ is encouraging customers who enjoy the restaurant chain to be a part of a national ad.

 In a Facebook post, the restaurant asked people to show up at it’s Downtown location on Washington Ave between noon and 2 p.m. to get some air time.

The company plans to interview members in the crowd during the event.

