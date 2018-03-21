Greitens' trial will remain in May, according to judge's ruling

A judge ruled Missouri Governor Eric Greitens trial will remain as scheduled on May 14.

Greitens is accused of taking a picture of a woman in a state of undress without her consent.

Wednesday, an attorney for that woman said in court, she has made plans to be at the trial in May.

He said she is a single working mom who goes to school full time and expediting the trial would have been a hardship on her.

The defense had asked the judge to start the trial during the first week in April.

"Our whole goal from the beginning of when these charges were brought is to get an early trial setting to prove that the Governor is innocent of these charges, which he is," said Ed Dowd, a defense attorney for the Governor.

Defense attorneys for Governor Greitens in court Wednesday argued the trial should happen more quickly because there was a lack of evidence in the case of invasion of privacy against the Governor.

The prosecution opposed the change, writing in a motion that the defense was trying to manipulate the court for quote "obvious political reasons."

In court documents, the defense team had indicated they wanted a trial before a committee of lawmakers rendered a report in their separate investigation of the governor that is expected in early April.

But the judge said in court Wednesday he would not be influenced by anything going in Jefferson City or anything going on outside the courtroom for that matter.

He kept the trial date as originally scheduled.

A spokesperson for the prosecution says off-camera they were pleased with the decision; the defense saying they respect it.

"We do have a trial setting on May 14 and we will be ready to prove that he's innocent," Dowd said.

In court documents, the state says they can and will prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt and said if the governor wants expeditious resolution of the case, he can enter into plea negotiations.

The defense indicating they want to waive a jury trial.

That issue will be taken up at the next court hearing on Monday.