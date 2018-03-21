Former Webster Groves teacher arrested for sexual contact with a student

Mendelson was arrested on two counts of sexual contact with a student by a teacher. (Credit: Webster Grove PD)

Webster Groves police have charged a 58-year-old man with two counts of sexual contact with a student by a teacher for an incident that occurred during the 2009-2010 school year.

According to police, the student involved in the incident came forward on March 9, 2018 to the school district who notified police. An investigation was immediately launched and on Wednesday, March 21 Mendelson was arrested at his residence in University City.

David Mendelson Jr. was no longer employed by the school district following 2010.

Mendelson is being held on $100,000 cash only bond.

If you have any information regarding this incident, or a similar incident involving Mendelson, please call Webster Groves PD at 314-645-3000.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved