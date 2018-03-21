Chesterfield Mall for sale

The biggest shopping center in West St. Louis County is officially for sale.

The mall has been open since 1976 but has recently seen a decline in business.

The bank-owned property is listed by a Texas group and marketed by NAI Global. There isn’t an asking price but bids are being accepted.

The Chesterfield City Administrator says several groups have expressed interested in the property. It’s future likely includes a mixed use of retail, offices, residential and entertainment.

There are complexities to a potential deal. Sears, Macys and Dillards area individually owned. Any deal would require some level of cooperation between multiple parties.

The Chesterfield City Administrator said he’s not certain when a sale would be complete, but a 3-6 month timeline is reasonable.

