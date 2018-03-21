Offensive or honest mistake? Misspelled name resembles racial slur on local restaurant receipt

When a customer received this receipt, she felt it was an intentional slur. The owner says it was an honest mistake in the spelling of her name. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- "To leave off a few letters is one thing, but to leave off one letter and add an "S, now that has a striking resemblance to something else," said Nigeria Hammond.

Nigeria Hammond ordered food from Cecil Whittaker's Pizzeria in Saint Peters last Monday.

When it arrived, her name was misspelled, more closely resembling a racial slur.

"Honestly, I was appalled," said Hammond. "I didn't want to eat, because if something like that can take place, there's no telling what could've been done to my food."

Hammond took her food back and talked to the manager.

"The man stared at me blankly, asked where my food was sent to, looked it up and provided me a refund," said Hammond. "There was no apology, or saying, 'Sorry, we didn't mean to offend you.'"

Kurt Enger owns the Cecil Whittaker's Pizzeria in St. Peters and said he's never been accused of running a racist restaurant in over 30 years in the industry.

"When you leave my restaurant, I want you to walk away smiling," said Enger. "That's how I treat every customer that comes through that door."

Enger told News 4 his staff explained the situation, and told him Hammond called during a busy period.

"The girl who took the phone order, is a straight-A high school student," said Enger. "She's a nice young lady who didn't hear correctly on the phone."

"I ordered my food at 9:37 pm and when i got to the establishment at 10:30 pm it was empty," said Hammond. "So, where could the mistake have been made? Especially since the person said my name back and spelled it for me verbatim."

Enger told News 4 he acknowledged an apology should've been offered, but not for any racial implications. Instead, because he believes it was truly an honest mistake and saying sorry early on could've avoided more issues.