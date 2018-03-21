St. Louis Children's Hospital creates superhero masks for cancer patients

Child Life Specialist Hannah Heimos poses with some of the masks she has made for child cancer patients. (Credit: KMOV)

St. Louis Children’s Hospital has come up with a creative, fun way to help their patients feel a little more heroic.

The hospital’s Child Life Specialist, Hannah Heimos, came up with idea of transforming a boring white radiation mask into special character mask for young patients that she paints herself.

“These masks help the kids get in the perfect position for radiation treatments,” said Heimos.

Eight-year-old Evan Cornett is battling a brain tumor in the back of his head. Right now he’s receiving a special type of radiation but that’s not stopping Evan from dressing like a character from his favorite movie.

“I’m a good guy in Storm Trooper armor,” said Evan.

Heimos says letting the kids pick their character gives them control of part of their treatment and helps calm their nerves.

“I think it will help kids be relaxed,” said Heimos. “It just makes it more fun.”

So far Heimos has painted a Thor, Wolverine, and Batman mask.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved