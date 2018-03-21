St. Louis Children's Hospital creates superhero masks for cancer patients

A threat prompted the evacuation of a Jefferson County high school Wednesday. Students and teachers at Northwest High School, in High Ridge, were forcedMore >
The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is warning individuals they may have been exposed to measles last week.More >
In a motion filed in court late Monday, the defense team representing Governor Eric Greitens says the grand jury in the case was given “false and misleading” instructions, asking a judge to dismiss the case on those grounds.More >
One lane has reopened on I-44 EB west of 270 after a tractor trailer dumped a load of copper on the highway, officials say.More >
