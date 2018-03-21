MLB quotes wrong document in 4th of July caps

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Sports leagues have turned specialized, limited-edition gear into extremely lucrative added revenue streams in recent years, capitalizing on dates like Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and the Fourth of July to manufacture customized apparel.

Major League Baseball releases a handful of commemorative caps each season for specific days, worn by players and available for purchase to fans. This season, the Fourth of July hat design was teased early, and fans quickly caught a fairly glaring mistake. See if you catch it.

The MLB 4th of July hats are ?????? pic.twitter.com/Ewet1QkIw1 — 12up (@12upSport) March 20, 2018

The hats are meant to celebrate Independence Day, and quote “We the people” on the brim would ostensibly be from the Declaration of Independence, which was signed July 4, 1776.

Except that phrase is from the preamble to U.S. Constitution and and has nothing to do with the date July 4.

In fact, the Constitution didn’t come into force until 12 years after the Declaration of Independence.

It’s unclear if the hats will still be distributed as is, or if a change will be made. If they don’t want to spend the time to redesign them, they could release the caps on June 21, the date the Constitution was ratified.