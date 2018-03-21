Threat prompts evacuation of Jefferson County high school

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A threat prompted the evacuation of a Jefferson County high school Wednesday.

Students and teachers at Northwest High School, in Cedar Hill, were forced onto the school's football field as police were called in to investigate.

Police said two students told administrators they heard another student make a threat. The nature of the threat, which is continuing to be investigated by police, was not made public.

No other information was made immediately available.