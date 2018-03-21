Ballwin police searching for suspects who purchased $4,000 worth of electronics on stolen card

The suspects were last seen leaving the Ballwin Target on March 13. (Credit: Ballwin PD)

Ballwin police need your help in finding two individuals who were last seen Tuesday, March 13 leaving the Ballwin Target.

Police say the two photographed individuals are believed to have stolen a credit card and purchased up to $4,000 worth of electronics.

The photographs of the suspects were taken at the Ballwin Target where police say the individuals purchased over $1,000 worth of electronics.

If you know any information about the individuals photographed you are asked to contact Detective Brett Ackermann at 636-207-2309.

