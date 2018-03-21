Man pinned between vehicles, critically injured in Academy neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 49-year-old man was critically injured after being pinned between two vehicles in St. Louis’ Academy neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The driver of a 2003 Dodge Dakota told police he was at a stop sign when the pedestrian approached his driver’s window. While talking to the pedestrian, the driver said, a 2006 Jeep Liberty turned onto the 5000 block of Maple from North Kingshighway, during which the pedestrian was hit and pinned between the front of the Liberty and the driver side of the Dakota.

The pedestrian’s legs were severed during the incident, police said. The man was then taken to the hospital and listed in critical, unstable condition.

Both vehicles remained on the scene. The drivers of both vehicles were also taken to the hospital. They were listed as stable.

Accident reconstruction crews are handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved