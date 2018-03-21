Looking for a summer job? Gateway Region YMCA holding job fair Saturday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Looking for a summer job?

The Gateway Region YMCA will host a job fair this Saturday, March 24 from 12 to 3 p.m. at various branch locations.

The locations will have on-the-spot hiring for summer camp counselors, lifeguards and swim instructors at the event.

