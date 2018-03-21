Former FBI Director Comey part of upcoming St. Louis Speakers Series

In this June 8, 2017 file photo, former FBI director James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, in Washington. (Credit: AP Photo / Andrew Harnik, File)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Former FBI Director James Comey and former Tonight Show host Jay Leno will participate in the upcoming St. Louis Speakers Series.

The 2018-2019 series will take place over seven weeks with a different speaker featured each time. The event takes place at the Powell Symphony Hall on select Tuesday’s at 8 p.m.

The series will kick off with Comey on Oct. 9 and conclude on April 30 with Leno. Lisa Genova, Gloria Steinem, Jeb Bush, Bryan Stevenson and Ian Bremmer are also scheduled to participate.

