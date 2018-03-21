Miles-long backup due to tractor trailer dumping load of copper on I-44 EB

One lane reopened Wednesday morning on I-44 EB after a tractor trailer dumped copper on the highway. (Credit: KMOV)

All lanes are closed on I-44 EB near 270 due to a tractor trailer dumping a load of copper on the road, officials say. (Credit: MODOT)

A tractor trailer accident has caused more than a 5-mile backup on I-44 EB Wednesday morning. (Credit: KMOV)

One lane has reopened on I-44 EB west of 270 after a tractor trailer dumped a load of copper on the highway, officials say.

All lanes were closed around 9 a.m. causing a traffic backup for miles.

Crews are working to clean up the road and drivers can expect at least a hour back up to Route 109. .

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

