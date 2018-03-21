St. Louis County health officials warn of possible measles exposure at multiple locations

This undated image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Feb. 4, 2015 shows an electron microscope image of a measles virus particle, center. (AP Photo/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cynthia Goldsmith)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is warning individuals they may have been exposed to measles last week.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is working with the county’s department of public health to notify individuals of possible measles exposure on March 13 or March 14. The known exposures may have occurred on March 13 at The Magic House in Kirkwood, Racanelli’s New York Pizzeria in Kirkwood and Homewood Suites in Chesterfield. On March 14 the only known location where the exposure may have occurred is the Homewood Suites in Chesterfield.

Download the KMOV News app for breaking news alerts

Symptoms of measles, which is highly contagious, generally include a rash that appears between 7 and 21 days after exposure. Other symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.

Anyone who believes they were exposed to measles should contact their healthcare provider if they develop cold-like symptoms with a rash, which will usually look like flat red spots that break out on the face and spread downward.

The department of public health is also advising people to check with their healthcare provider to ensure they are up-to-date on their measles vaccine.

Click here for more details about the measles.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved