1 shot during argument in North County - KMOV.com

1 shot during argument in North County

Posted: Updated:
By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Connect
Crime scene tape after an early morning shooting in the 2400 block of Silkwood Drive (Credit: KMOV) Crime scene tape after an early morning shooting in the 2400 block of Silkwood Drive (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – One person was seriously injured in an overnight north St. Louis County shooting.

The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of Silkwood Drive around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the incident began with an argument.

Other details regarding the shooting, victim or suspect have not been released.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly