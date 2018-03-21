1 shot during argument in North County

Crime scene tape after an early morning shooting in the 2400 block of Silkwood Drive (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – One person was seriously injured in an overnight north St. Louis County shooting.

The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of Silkwood Drive around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the incident began with an argument.

Other details regarding the shooting, victim or suspect have not been released.

