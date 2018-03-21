Disabled man injured during overnight apartment fire in St. Charles

Fire crews in the 1800 block of Lakeshore early Wednesday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A disabled man was taken to the hospital after an overnight fire at an apartment complex in St. Charles early Wednesday morning.

The 1 a.m. fire forced four families who live at the complex in the 1800 block of Lakeshore to be displaced. Officials told News 4 the fire started in a lower level apartment and spread to the upper level.

One man was taken to the hospital for treatment of a minor injury.

No other details have been released.

