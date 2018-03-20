Ground to be broken on all-inclusive playground in Wentzville on Weds.

“Jake’s Playground” will be built at Heartland Park in Wentzville in honor of Jake Vollmer. He battled muscular dystrophy and passed away in 2012 at the age of 19. Credit: KMOV

Wednesday, crews will break ground on a brand-new all-new inclusive playground in St. Charles County.

“Jake’s Playground” will be built at Heartland Park in Wentzville in honor of Jake Vollmer. He battled muscular dystrophy and passed away in 2012 at the age of 19.

A brand new playground will be built in his honor that will be handicap accessible and allow children of all abilities to play.

“When we discovered the first all-inclusive playground, it absolutely changed our lives he could play and mingle with all the other kids,” said Jake’s father Jim Vollmer. "It's really a magical thing what happens on these playgrounds, the barriers that are broken down the kids are so accepting of each other."

The hope is for the playground to be open by mid-June.

It will be the fourth all-inclusive playground in the St. Louis area.

Zachary’s Playground is in Lake St. Louis and Brendan’s Playground is in O’Fallon, Mo. Kade’s Playground is located in Herculaneum in Jefferson County.

