Metro East family seeking justice after man is killed by hit-and-run driver

(KMOV.com) - A Metro East family is seeking justice after a driver ran down Thomas Meyer and left him to die in the streets of north St. Louis.

"He didn't deserve to get hit and left on the side of the f***ing road," said Dawn Braddum.

Braddum is Meyer's aunt. She's fed up and sick of holding back emotions surrounding her nephew's death.

"I'm just pissed off," added Braddum.

Meyer was killed on 13th Street near Cass and Tucker. Friday night, he was walking to a gas station when he was hit by a driver.

"We had a witness who said they saw the car intentionally swerve up, hit him and they just took off," added Braddum.

Meyer was hit five blocks from his mother's house.

"There were so many fractures around his head," said his mother, Pamela Ventimiglia. "I have anger. I hope that person is caught for doing that and just leaving my son there to die."

Meyer, and his brother, had taken a break from washing clothes at their mom's to get something to drink.

Ventimiglia saw her son for the last time at the hospital.

"There was nothing they could do for him. I had to make the worst decision I've ever had to make and let him go," added Ventimiglia.

Police are investigating, but have few leads. Meanwhile, Meyer's family does need help for his funeral.

