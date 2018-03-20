New brewery heading to southwest St. Louis County

Jeffrey Doss plans to open Mackenzie Brewing Company, the first brewery in Valley Park this spring in a strip mall off Meramec Station Road and 141. Credit: KMOV

The craft beer scene in St. Louis is expanding farther south.

Jeffrey Doss plans to open Mackenzie Brewing Company, the first brewery in Valley Park this spring in a strip mall off Meramec Station Road and 141.

"Southwest St. Louis County is completely void of the brewery scene and it's a close to home so that never hurts," said Doss, an engineer for more than 30 years who started home brewing as a hobby.

Doss said he's spent years looking for a location and this one next to Sugarfire BBQ finally fit.

"We'll have quite a few people who've been lacking a brewery and provide great beer for them," he said.

The space will feature a tasting room and brewery with a three barrel system.

Doss said he specializes in high gravity and Belgian style beers but they will offer a variety seasonal options, IPAs and a saison.

There won't be a kitchen but customers will be able to bring food from neighboring restaurants.

The brewery is named after his niece and while he hoped to open by Memorial Day, construction means they will likely open by mid-June.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved