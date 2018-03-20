No progress on clean up four months after massive St. Louis warehouse fire

Interior view of the Park Warehouse Services building near 39th & Park in St. Louis which was destroyed in a huge fire.

Four months after a massive fire ripped through a warehouse in south St. Louis, the rubble remains.

Bricks surround the half-crumbled walls, the burned beams crisscross inside and a car smashed by the destruction remains.

“Nothing, absolutely nothing has moved at all,” said Eric Hudson whose band practices in the building next door.

Hudson and others have noticed there has been zero progress made since the fire occurred on November 15.

“Just kind of worried about it sitting there for a long time it is kind of an eyesore,” he said.

The owners don’t want it to sit there any longer either.

“It’s frustrating because we want to get answers but we also know there’s a process,” said Bob Grana, one of the owners of the Park Warehouse Services building.

Grana says there are three insurance companies working to determine a cause. The fire department ruled the cause as “open/undetermined” because it was too dangerous to dig through the rubble.

The insurances companies would like to know a cause, and that process will cost a lot of money.

“It’s a lot of going back and forth between the different insurance companies,” said Grana

City Building Inspector Frank Oswald says the owners are doing their part to keep the property safe.

“There’s not a public safety risk,” Oswald said.

The owners have installed a fence and have placed 24-hour security on site.

But Grana hopes they can move quickly either way.

“Who knows, a big wind could knock a wall down, we don’t want anything to happen to hurt anyone or any type of property,” said Grana. “We want to be a good corporate citizen, want to do right by our neighbors.”

Grana says they have already put out bids for demolition for when they get the go ahead. They have also relocated to another warehouse so their tenants could get back to work.

