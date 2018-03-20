Man shot in head in north St. Louis, police say - KMOV.com

Man shot in head in north St. Louis, police say

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that happened in North City on Tuesday night.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the head near the intersection of Arlington and Ridge around 7:30 p.m.

He was not conscious or breathing when police arrived on scene.

Other information was not immediately known.

