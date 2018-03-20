Police looking for missing North Co. man with schizophrenia

Police are looking for a missing man who has schizophrenia who was last seen on Friday.

Authorities said Dajaun Delap, 28, had an argument with his mother at a home in the 11600 block of Norgate Dr. in North County on Friday and hasn’t been seen from since.

He has schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and may be without his medication.

He is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 190 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, with long dreadlocks, a beard and last seen wearing a black jacket.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, dial 911 or call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210.

