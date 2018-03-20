Austin police respond to reports of another explosion - KMOV.com

Austin police respond to reports of another explosion

By Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Austin authorities say they are responding to another reported explosion that injured at least 1 person.

    The Latest: Austin authorities: Another explosion reported

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:28:23 GMT
    Authorities say a package bomb has exploded at a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas, hurting 1 person, a FedEx employee who apparently suffered a non-life-threatening "percussion-type" injury from the blast.More >
    Teen shoots girl in Maryland school, killed in confrontation

    A student with a handgun shot two classmates inside his Maryland high school Tuesday before he was fatally wounded during a confrontation with a school resource officer, a sheriff said.

    A student with a handgun shot two classmates inside his Maryland high school Tuesday before he was fatally wounded during a confrontation with a school resource officer, a sheriff said.

    Authorities: Bombing at Austin Goodwill store unrelated to package bombs

    Emergency teams were responding Tuesday night to another reported explosion in Texas' capital, this one at a Goodwill store in the southern part of the city.

    Emergency teams were responding Tuesday night to another reported explosion in Texas' capital, this one at a Goodwill store in the southern part of the city.

