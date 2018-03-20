Man broke officer's nose during arrest in St. Charles Co., police say

Aaron Summers is charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and property damage. Credit: St. Charles Police

A man is facing charges for allegedly punching and kicking an officer during an arrest in St. Charles County.

Aaron Summers is charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and property damage.

Police say two officers stopped a car in which Summers was a passenger on Friday and tried to arrest him because he was wanted on outstanding warrants, but Summers resisted.

One officer tried to taze Summers, police said, but it was unsuccessful. Summers then allegedly approached that officer in a fighting stance and punched him in the head.

Summers also kicked the officer while another officer took him to the ground. Police said officers told him many times to stop, but he kept kicking and tried to stand and roll over.

Eventually, officers subdued Summers and arrested him. Summers was armed with a knife, police said.

Police said one officer suffered a broken nose, while the other was exposed to communicable diseases that Summers claims he has.

