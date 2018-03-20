Metro East band earns invite to Carnegie Hall

Tuesday evening, the Collinsville High School band hit the road for New York to play at the world-famous Carnegie Hall. (Credit: KMOV)

COLLINSVILLE, Il (KMOV.com) -- How to get to Carnegie Hall? Practice, practice, practice! Members of the Collinsville High School band followed that advice, and now, they're on their way.

Tuesday evening, they hit the road for New York to play at the world-famous venue.

The band was invited after performing at an Illinois Music Educators event.

As you might imagine, they are excited:

“It’s a really big bucket list thing,” said percussionist Michael McVickar. “I always wanted to do that and really neat experience that we even get to go there. We put in tons of hours to get to where we are at right now and I’m proud to be part of such a group"

Band members and supporters have held almost a dozen fundraisers to raise the money for the trip.