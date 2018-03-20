'I always feel like can I be worthy?' Veteran sees new smart-home for the first time

U.S. Army Sergeant Legrand Strickland and his wife Carrie were taken aback seeing pictures of their new home. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Tuesday was an emotional day for a veteran raised in University City who was injured in combat.

The Gary Sinise Foundation broke ground on his new smart-home in west St. Louis County.

U.S. Army Sergeant Legrand Strickland and his wife Carrie were taken aback seeing pictures of their new home.

“When I saw it, it was perfect, like everything was laid out just right,” Legrand said. “I was like, ‘Man I can't believe it.’"

In early 2010, Sergeant Strickland was injured in Afghanistan when a large explosive struck his vehicle. He lost both legs above the knee and suffered a traumatic brain injury.

"It's hard for him to get around in our kitchen, to roll up to any of the counters because the countertops are too high for him,” said his wife Carrie. “Be's only able to use one bathroom in our house right now."

Their new specially-adaptive smart home will make everyday life much easier for Legrand and an iPad will control everything from answering the front door, to raising and lowering the blinds, to turning the lights on and off.

"Of course I always feel like too much for us,” he said. “I always feel like ‘Can I be worthy?’"

The Gary Sinise Foundation takes the lead in constructing homes like the Strickland’s for severely wounded veterans and first responders across the country and receives help from local businesses and charities.

"I didn't think coming back after being gone almost 20 years that we would have the support we're having," Legrand said.

He grew up in University City and Carrie in Bridgeton. They're excited to move into their new home in Wildwood by the end of the year.

This will be the fourth home the Gary Sinise Foundation has built in Missouri and the 65th one built across the country.