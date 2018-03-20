Mo. lawmaker wants to ban texting while driving in school

A Missouri state lawmaker wants to ban texting while driving in school zones.

State Rep. Mike Henderson from St. Francois County is a former teacher and principal and said he is concerned about safety when kids are dismissed.

“The first thing they’re doing is looking for mom or dad or grandpa or grandma’s car. They’re running as fast as they can for the bus. The last thing they’re doing is paying attention, so the last thing we need is parents who are texting and driving in these school zones,” said Henderson.

The superintendent of the Northwest School District in Jefferson County says texting and driving in school zones hasn’t really come up as an issue before but he said he favors precaution.

“Even if this doesn’t go through, I think anytime you start a conversation about safety it makes people think about it,” said Northwest Superintendent Desi Kirchhofer.

The proposed law could be a tough sell to state lawmakers. Missouri is one of the only three states that does not have a ban on texting while driving that applies to all drivers statewide.

Lawmakers are considering such a proposal this year but Henderson said he believes that bill will not get much traction. He says his proposal may not go very far in the legislature either.

