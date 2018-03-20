Former workers in nuclear facilities could be eligible for federal benefits

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louisans who worked in local plants dealing with nuclear weapons more than 50 years ago could be in line for health benefits from the federal government.
Family members would also be eligible for help if their loved one who worked there has passed away.
Tuesday the Department of Labor talked people through the process of getting the benefits.
In our area it would be people who worked at the old Mallinckrodt facilities in St. Louis and in Weldon Spring.
“It can be a lot of different health issues. Basically if any of these workers have health issues that they believe is related to toxic exposure, radiation exposure at one of these facilities they can file a claim with our program,” said the department’s William Pridy
There is another meeting about how the process works Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the local 513 hall in Bridgeton.
