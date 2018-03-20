Local high school students help deliver meals to the elderly

Students with Hancock High School in south St. Louis County helped make deliveries as part of the annual March for Meals campaign, a national effort to raise awareness of the importance of the program. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Every day, thousands of area senior citizen get a hot meal delivered to their door thanks to the Meals On Wheels program.

Tuesday, that program got a boost from a local high school.

Students with Hancock High School in south St. Louis County helped make deliveries as part of the annual March for Meals campaign, a national effort to raise awareness of the importance of the program.

Students say they know they're doing more than just delivering a meal:

“We normally give them food and interact. We try to give them that social interaction they need and be friendly you know?" said junior Trey Dittrich.

The Mideast Area Agency on Aging delivers about 2,700 meals every day in St. Louis city and four surrounding counties.