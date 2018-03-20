Rauner and Pritzker to face-off in Illinois Gov. election

(KMOV.com) - Incumbent Republican Bruce Rauner and Democrat J.B. Pritzker clinched their parties’ nomination for Illinois Governor on Tuesday night.

Both Rauner and Pritzker were leading in the polls coming into Tuesday, but Pritzker won comfortably while Rauner squeaked out a narrow victory.

Rauner was challenged by State Senator Jeanie Ives, a lawmaker from suburban Chicago.

Several candidates including Pritzker, State Senator Daniel Biss, Chris Kennedy and others were vying for the Democratic nomination.

Both Rauner and Pritzker spent millions of their own money during the primary and are expected to spend millions more during the general election.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved