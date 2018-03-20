Twitter: 'Black Panther' is most tweeted about movie ever

Authorities in New Jersey say an armed man is holed up in a restaurant across the street from Princeton University's campus.More >
Authorities in New Jersey say an armed man is holed up in a restaurant across the street from Princeton University's campus.More >
A sheriff says the school resource officer who shot at the suspect during a shooting at a Maryland high school is unhurt.More >
A sheriff says the school resource officer who shot at the suspect during a shooting at a Maryland high school is unhurt.More >