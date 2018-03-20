St. Louis to Las Vegas for $59? Check out these incredible Frontier deals

Frontier Airlines is offering flights as low as $29 from St. Louis to select cities but you have to act fast.

The Frontier website has four incredible deals including $29 flights to Tampa, $54 flights to Orlando, $59 flights to Las Vegas and $69 flights to Denver.

The deal ends March 21 and your trip must be scheduled between April 3 and May 9.

All deals are for one-way only.

