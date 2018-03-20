Missouri and Illinois' favorite jelly bean flavor might surprise you

CandyStore.com has released their interactive map of the most popular jelly bean flavors for each state and the top flavor in Missouri and Illinois might surprise you.

Missouri ranked Buttered Popcorn as its favorite flavor of 2018 followed by Orange and Watermelon.

Illinois voted their top flavor as Chocolate with Black Licorice and Grape rounding out their top three.

Source: 10+ years bulk candy sales data from CandyStore.com.

Buttered Popcorn ranked as the number one flavor across the country. Last year’s champion, Black Licorice, came in second followed by Cinnamon, Watermelon and Cherry in the top five.

Source: CandyStore.com

CandyStore.com used sales data from the last 10 years, SurveyMonkey and Facebook to determine the top flavors around the country.

Click here to check out CandyStore.com’s full report on America’s Favorite Jelly Beans by State.

