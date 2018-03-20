Jefferson County police searching for missing 26-year-old man

Dalton Roney was last seen in House Springs on February 1, 2018. (Credit: Jeff. Co. Sheriff's Office)

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching and asking for help in finding a missing 26-year-old who was last seen on February 1.

Dalton L. Roney was last seen walking in the area of Tower Road & Hillsboro House Springs Road wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans around 6:40 p.m. on the night of February 1.

Roney is male, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say his build is 5 foot 6 inches and around 160 pounds. He has tattoos on his calves, arms and a bird tattoo on the left side of his abdomen.

If you have any information on Roney’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the Detective Bureau at (636) 797-5515.

