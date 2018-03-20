St. Peters Police asking for public’s help locating burglary suspect

St. Peters Police are searching for a suspect who burglary and damaged at Mike’s Bait and Tackle located at 16 Main Street around 4 am. Thursday. (Credit: St. Peter's PD)

Video surveillance shows the suspect throwing rocks at the business, shattering the front door.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the St. Peter’s Criminal Investigations Division at 636-477-6600 ext. 3540 or anonymously call the St. Peter’s Crime Solvers Hotline at 636-278-1000.

